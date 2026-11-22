Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he rejected the club's contract approaches.

United captain Fernandes’ current contract expires at the end of this season, and it had been reported earlier this month that he had already rejected two offers of a new deal.

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The Portuguese international reportedly wants to see whether United can become competitive again before committing his remaining peak years to the club.

At 32 years old, Fernandes won the FA Cup (2024) and Carabao Cup (2023) with United, who are without a Premier League title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's clash against Liverpool, Fernandes revealed he had turned down contract approaches as he waits to see if United can bounce back.

“Yeah, the club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay. And there are no negotiations going on.

“We spoke about the contract at the end of last season, we came in the beginning of this season speaking about the contract, but about the context of the team and the club, I just put that to a side because I don’t think it’s the right moment, neither for me, nor for the club, to be talking about negotiations because the most important thing now is that the club gets back to win games.

“There’s no negotiations ongoing, but I’ve seen people saying that he’s asked for more money, he’s asked for more years. If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here. I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United. I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester.”

On his ambitions: "My aim will always be to win the Premier League and the Champions League within the club I am."

United are 19th in the Premier League table going into Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge against Liverpool. A loss would keep the side in the relegation zone, a result which would not help tie Fernandes down.