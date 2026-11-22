Huge blow for Man Utd as Rashford will miss Pochettino's first clash against Liverpool

Marcus Rashford has reportedly been ruled out for Manchester United's test against Liverpool.

Rashford has been struggling with a hip issue since early October, but has returned to team training as fans hoped he would be fit to face Liverpool at Anfield.

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Reports state that he will miss the clash as his recovery has not progressed quickly enough. New manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a huge fan of the England international, and being without him for such a huge game does not bode well for the side.

All five of Rashford's Premier League goals against Liverpool have come at Old Trafford, including two in United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in March 2018 and one in the 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory in March 2024.

Rashford is yet to score or assist in any of his eight matches across all competitions this season and has also missed the last two England camps despite being part of their World Cup squad.

Having won just three of his previous 19 managerial encounters with Liverpool, Pochettino is a true underdog ahead of Sunday's test, where United are tipped to stay inside the relegation zone.

Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba are all set to be sidelined for the match as well, crimpling the chances of a United win.

However, some good news is that Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu are back in contention, whilst Lisandro Martinez returns after serving his suspension.