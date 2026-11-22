Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield in what should be a thrilling clash between two bitter rivals.

Michael Carrick took his leave after guiding the Red Devils to their worst top-flight start in a staggering 40 years and he made way for former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino, who only arrived on Wednesday.

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United are in the relegation zone, a point adrift of safety as they seek a vital three points against a Liverpool side who are trying to push into the top four.

Only two teams have collected fewer points at home in the Premier League this season than the five Liverpool have collected, but the good news is that United are still searching for their first away victory.

Liverpool vs Manchester United team news

Liverpool are without Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Hugo Ekitike (Achilles).

United are missing Marcus Rashford (hip), Benjamin Sesko (calf), Carlos Baleba (hamstring) and Manuel Ugarte (knee) are unavailable. Luke Shaw (muscle) is also a doubt, while Harry Maguire (back) and Patrick Dorgu (fitness) have returned to training. Some good news is that Lisandro Martinez is available again after suspension.

Liverpool vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Liverpool vs Manchester United kick-off time

Both sides meet at Anfield for a 16:30 kick-off, UK time.

Form - League

Liverpool: WDLWW

United: DWLDD

Key facts

United found plenty of success in this fixture last season, as they followed up their 1-2 victory at Anfield by winning 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have gone eight Premier League games without a victory (D5 L3) and Pochettino has failed to win his last eight matches against Liverpool (D2 L6).

Only one of United's previous nine managers, including caretakers, lost their first Premier League game in charge.