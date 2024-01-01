Tribal Football

Smalling Chris breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Smalling Chris
Chris Smalling encouraged to leave Roma
Chris Smalling encouraged to leave Roma
Roma defender Smalling: We created as many chances as Bayer Leverkusen
Roma defender Smalling delighted being part of victory at AC Milan
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
Smalling Chris page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Smalling Chris - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Smalling Chris news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.