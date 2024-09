DONE DEAL: Roma pair Smalling, Costa move to Saudi Pro League

AS Roma have sold two players to the Saudi Pro League on their deadline day.

Chris Smalling has joined Al-Fahya FC on a two-year contract.

Meawhile, winger Joao Costa, 19, has left Roma for Al Ittihad in a €9m deal.

Former Manchester United defender had been made available by Roma over the summer after last season's injury issues.

He passed a rigourous medical on Monday and penned terms before the Saudi deadline fell.