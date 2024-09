Al-Fayha medical due for Roma defender Smalling

AS Roma defender Chris Smalling is in advanced talks with Saudi Pro League club Al-Fayha.

The 34-year-old former Manchester United centre-half will have a medical after today's clash with Juventus.

Smalling is expected to be on the Roma bench today.

However, he has been cleared to move onto Al-Fayha this week.

The Saudi Pro League's summer market closes on September 7.