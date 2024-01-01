Smalling Roma future remains clouded

The future of Chris Smalling at AS Roma remains up in the air.

Roma are keen to find a buyer for the former Manchester United defender, with his €4m salary proving an issue.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League has arrived for the England international, though Smalling is insisting he isn't pushing for an exit.

On his injury issues last season, he said, "I would like to first make it clear that I have never asked or contemplated leaving this great club. Frankly speaking, the last few months have been the most frustrating of my career.

"There are things in football, as in life, that we can control, and others which are beyond our control. This injury belongs to the second category. I have shown myself open to any type of solution proposed by specialists, both short and long term, and the insinuations that I dictated the recovery plan are false." .