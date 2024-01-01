Al-Fayha signing Smalling posts emotional farewell to Roma and fans

Al-Fayha signing Chris Smalling has posted an emotional farewell to Roma and their fans.

Smalling has moved to the Saudi Pro League in a permanent move, signing for Al-Fayha before last night's local transfer deadline.

Advertisement Advertisement

Smalling posted to social media: "May 25, 2022 - What a magical night! Lifting a European trophy with the AS Roma shirt and receiving the Man of the Match award from you. The word 'pride' is not enough to describe what I felt. The noise and passion transmitted by the fans that night were indescribable.

"I am convinced that there is no other fan base in the world capable of equaling that energy. It has been an absolute privilege to experience this type of passion and encouragement week after week for the last 5 seasons.

"When we arrived in Rome in 2019, my family and I were greeted with kindness and warmth. You immediately made me feel at home in Rome. With the birth of my son, the city will forever have a special place in my heart. But all good stories must come to an end and for me too, the time has come to say goodbye.

"My love and admiration for AS Roma will always remain. To the players with whom I shared the dressing room and the pitch, to the coaches under whom I played, to all the staff who work behind the scenes and whose work often goes unnoticed, and to you, the fans, THANK YOU SO MUCH: it has been an absolute honour. Good luck for the rest of the season.

"Goodbye,

"FORZA ROMA ❤️"