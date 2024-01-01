Ex-Man Utd defender Smalling scores own goal and sees red on Al Fayha debut

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling suffered a horror debut for Saudi Pro League club Al Fayha.

Smalling, just days after his move from AS Roma, scored an own goal and was sent off as Al Fayha were beaten 5-0 at home by Al Raed.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 34 year-old opened the scoring for the visitors on six minutes as he diverted a cross into his team's own net.

Smalling was sent off ten minutes after halftime after denying the opposition a goalscoring opportunity. He was shown a straight red card for his actions.

Al Fayha stay bottom with Al-Raed's first win of the campaign lifting them to eighth.