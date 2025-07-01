Bayern Munich lining up bid for Liverpool attacker Diaz

Tribal Football
Bayern Munich are lining up a bid for Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz this summer.

Sky Deutschland says Bayern have Diaz on their shortlist this summer market as they seek a new winger signing.

Also being considered are Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams and PSG's Bradley Barcola.

It's been suggested Diaz is regarded highly inside Bayern, with powerbrokers Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge viewing the Colombian as "very exciting".

Bayern are yet to make formal contact with Liverpool, though they're aware Diaz can leave Anfield this summer for the right offer.

It's suggested Liverpool will seek €60m to sell the winger, now 28.

