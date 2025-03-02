Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players
Arsenal settle on two big-name strikers for summer market as Arteta's Watkins attitude revealed

Was it Chelsea? Rummenigge explains why Bayern Munich rejected record Prem offer for Ribery

Paul Vegas
Was it Chelsea? Rummenigge explains why Bayern Munich rejected record Prem offer for Ribery
Was it Chelsea? Rummenigge explains why Bayern Munich rejected record Prem offer for RiberyAction Plus
Former Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has recalled rejecting a club record offer for Franck Ribery from England.

Ribery has said he turned down a move to Chelsea as a Bayern.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We received an offer for Franck Ribéry from England, 85 million euros in transfer fees, plus one player," revealed Rummenigge in an interview with the Munich newspaper, Abendzeitung.

"Uli (Hoeness), Karl (Hopfer) and I discussed it for hours, all three of us were torn. Because 85 million euros would have given us no worries in the future."

Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernández and Robert Lewandowski currently share the record sale price at Bayern for €45m.

Rummenigge continued: "But it was ultimately Karl Hopfer who formulated the decisive sentence that still applies today: 'We don't want to be a sellers' club, just a buyers' club'.

"That was a very important moment for the future of FC Bayern. We kept Ribéry, extended his contract and didn't sell any of our best players after that either."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRibery FranckRummenigge Karl-HeinzBayern MunichChelseaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rummenigge urging Bayern Munich to beat Real Madrid, Man City to Wirtz signing
Bayern Munich plan sales to fund bid for Chelsea attacker Nkunku
Bayern Munich challenging Chelsea for Atlético Madrid midfielder Barrios