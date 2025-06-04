Man United consider Nico Paz swoop amid Real Madrid uncertainty

Man United are reportedly hoping to take advantage of Real Madrid's indecision and sign Como wonderkid Nico Paz in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid hold a huge advantage in the race to sign the 20-year-old as they had an €8 million buy-back clause included in the deal that took him to Como last summer.

They are yet to make a decision on whether to activate said clause, however, and according to CaughtOffside, Man United are looking to swoop in.

It’s understood Ruben Amorim’s side consider a move for Paz as good value for money and his reluctance to return to Spain due to lack of first-team chances would be in their favour.

Paz has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Italy under the mentorship of Cesc Fabregas at Como, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in his 35 games.