Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United

Man United are looking to offload Jadon Sancho as soon as possible with three clubs from the Saudi Pro League willing to offer him a way out.

Chelsea decided against signing Sancho permanently, paying Man United £5 million to get out of their £25 million obligation to buy.

The 25-year-old was reportedly unwilling to reduce his £300,000-a-week wages and has no future under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, according to the Mirror.

As a result, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are all keen on bringing the winger to the Saudi Pro League, where money is no object.

Man United are hoping to offload Sancho, among others, in order to raise funds for their summer rebuild.