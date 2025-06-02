Wirtz wants iconic shirt number if he joins Liverpool

Florian Wirtz has reportedly told Liverpool he wants to wear an iconic shirt number if his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield goes through.

The attacking midfielder is reportedly aiming to join the Reds this summer, turning down offers from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Wirtz has told the reigning English kings he wants to wear the No. 10 shirt at Anfield, the same number he wears at Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool’s No. 10 jersey, currently worn by Alexis Mac Allister, has a rich history. Past holders include Joe Cole, Philippe Coutinho, and Sadio Mane, as well as legends like Michael Owen, Jamie Redknapp, Jan Molby, Terry McDermott, and John Toshack.