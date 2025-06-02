Tribal Football
Most Read
'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary
Chelsea set to sell 14 deadwood players including Madueke, Felix and Nkunku
Man Utd enter race for Al Hilal's Mitrovic after losing out on Ipswich star Delap
Luis Diaz's fiancée Gera Ponce sends goodbye message to Liverpool fans

Wirtz wants iconic shirt number if he joins Liverpool

Shina Oludare
Wirtz wants iconic shirt number if he joins Liverpool
Wirtz wants iconic shirt number if he joins LiverpoolCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Revierfoto
Florian Wirtz has reportedly told Liverpool he wants to wear an iconic shirt number if his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield goes through.

The attacking midfielder is reportedly aiming to join the Reds this summer, turning down offers from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Wirtz has told the reigning English kings he wants to wear the No. 10 shirt at Anfield, the same number he wears at Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool’s No. 10 jersey, currently worn by Alexis Mac Allister, has a rich history. Past holders include Joe Cole, Philippe Coutinho, and Sadio Mane, as well as legends like Michael Owen, Jamie Redknapp, Jan Molby, Terry McDermott, and John Toshack.

Mentions
Wirtz FlorianLiverpoolBayer Leverkusen