Kimmich on Wirtz snubbing Bayern for Liverpool: I hope it's the right path for him

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has revealed his disappointment at Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz snubbing his side in favour of Liverpool.

Wirtz reportedly spoke with Bayern chiefs Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Max Eberl, Christoph Freund and Jan-Christian Dreesen, as well as head coach Vincent Kompany in a hotel meeting that steered him towards a move to Liverpool this summer and away from the Bavarian giants.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to be revealed on Merseyside once his record-breaking fee is agreed and Kimmich has spoken on his Germany teammate who he hopes has made the right decision in what could be the most important move of his career.

"He will have his reasons for making this decision. I hope it's the right path for him.

“As a Bayern player, I would have naturally wanted him to come to us.”

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann, meanwhile, believes Wirtz would be making a ‘very good step’ in his career should he be coached under manager Arne Slot at Liverpool who took the side to a Premier League title in his first season.

“He texted me. We exchanged a few messages.

“I tried to give him tips to the best of my knowledge and belief, but I told him I can’t make the decision for him because my opinion is not necessarily the right one. The final decision is his. I didn’t rule out any club, I just tried to explain things to him and give him tips.”