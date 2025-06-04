Chelsea new boy Liam Delap explains Man United snub

Liam Delap has explained why he made the decision to join Chelsea from Ipswich Town after rejecting the chance to join Man United.

Delap, 22, is officially a Chelsea player after the West London club decided to active the £30 million release clause in his Ipswich Town contract.

Per The Athletic, Ipswich will receive £20 million of that fee up-front with the remaining £10 million to be paid over his six-year contract with Chelsea.

Speaking to club’s in-house media team, Delap releveled why he chose to join Chelsea over the likes of Man United.

"I wanted to come here to win trophies. When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top, and they have the quality and the players to do that.” He said.

The hunger and desire to keep adding trophies, to take the club back to where it belongs, that is the main objective."

He added: "I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach. It's going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies."