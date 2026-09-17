Who could Xavi turn to for a new-look Netherlands squad?

With just one day to go before Xavi unveils his maiden Netherlands squad, the biggest question is what the Catalan icon is planning to make of Oranje. Who could he turn to to transform the Dutch into potential European champions?

After Ronald Koeman resigned following a failed 2026 FIFA World Cup, Xavi was appointed Netherlands manager on August 12th, roughly a month before his first challenge as Oranje manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's shaping up to be a turning point in Dutch football - the first foreign manager since the early 1970s, an ageing core of key players, and a pool of talented players Koeman left largely untapped. Xavi has all the ingredients to usher in a new era.

Whose ship will it be?

The biggest question on the eve of Xavi's maiden squad release is whether Virgil van Dijk will remain part of the Dutch national team. The captain has left his future with Oranje up in the air, telling The Times that it depended on a discussion with Xavi.

"It depends a bit on that conversation. Everyone wants to feel appreciated, loved and important. I feel that I can still be valuable and important to the team," the 96-time international and captain of eight years said.

Virgil van Dijk speaking to The Times Flashscore

In his presentation, Xavi, who attended Liverpool's UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, emphasised that he does not care for age or name, leaving every door open concerning Van Dijk's availability.

If Van Dijk does call it a day, Netherlands fans can count themselves lucky with this being the time with the most depth at the centre-back position. Players set to replace Van Dijk, for as that's possible, include Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Jurrien Timber, while Xavi could also turn to potential newcomers like Sam Beukema, Sepp van den Berg, Ramon Hendriks, or Youri Baas.

As a captain, however? The logical decision would be to make Frenkie de Jong the next Oranje captain, but he won't be present yet, with an injury keeping him out. With the Barcelona midfielder absent, Denzel Dumfries is a likely candidate, while Cody Gakpo is someone who's spent a lot of time with Van Dijk and possesses natural leadership qualities as well.

Change of the guard

Along with Van Dijk, Nathan Ake could be done in Oranje, at least for the time being. Pick any of the names mentioned above to potentially replace him and add guys like Ian Maatsen and Mats Rots for the left-back spot.

In general, we could see a lot of old players move on, whether voluntarily or involuntarily. Players like Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst should be on their way out at Oranje, with the likes of Mexx Meerdink and Zian Flemming raring to go.

In midfield, the sudden return of Marten de Roon should be short-lived. Tijjani Reijnders' move to Saudi Arabia will likely not stop Xavi from calling him up, while youngsters like Kees Smit, Gjivai Zechiel, and Luciano Valente are knocking on the door.

The rest of the core present at the World Cup was quite young and won't need replacing. The goalkeeper position is filled beautifully with Bart Verbruggen and Robin Roefs, and you could take either Mark Flekken or Kjell Scherpen to be the third-choice 'keeper, for example.

Left-back was a rather weak spot, also with Koeman stubbornly playing Van de Ven there instead of Maatsen or Jorrel Hato, but with those two and the up-and-coming Mats Rots, that should be good to go. At right-back, Denzel Dumfries has the position on lock, with Lutsharel Geertruida and young Givairo Read likely to back him up.

Central midfield is in good hands with Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, and Tijjani Reijnders all below 30, and Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and the injured Xavi Simons all 27 or younger. Behind them, could guys like Peer Koopmeiners or Wouter Burger break through under Xavi?

Up front, Crysencio Summerville will have the same luxury as Reijnders and likely stay in the squad after a fantastic World Cup. Cody Gakpo is simply guaranteed a spot, while Ruben van Bommel could (should?) make his senior debut, with Noa Lang not a major factor at Napoli at the moment. Also keep an eye out for Ro-Zangelo Daal, who's breaking through at AZ as we speak.

Brian Brobbey (L) and Donyell Malen will be the Netherlands' top two strikers Photo by DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Donyell Malen and Brian Brobbey will fight to see who takes the starting spot at striker, with Malen obviously the favourite for the role.

What will the squad look like?

What the exact 26-man squad will look like is anyone's question but Xavi's. Will he even make it a 26-man squad or will he follow Jurgen Klopp's example and call up well over 30 players and just experiment? We shall see.

For now, it's all speculation. We're not afraid of some speculation on this front either, so Flashscore's Paul Winters and Finley Crebolder tried their luck at predicting Xavi's first Oranje squad.

Paul's squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Verbruggen, Robin Roefs, Kjell Scherpen

Defenders: Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Ian Maatsen

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Joey Veerman, Gjivai Zechiel, Luciano Valente, Kees Smit, Quinten Timber, Teun Koopmeiners

Forwards: Crysencio Summerville, Justin Kluivert, Cody Gakpo, Ruben van Bommel, Brian Brobbey, Donyell Malen, Zian Flemming

Finley's squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Verbruggen, Robin Roefs, Kjell Scherpen

Defenders: Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Givairo Read, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Joey Veerman, Gjivai Zechiel, Luciano Valente, Kees Smit, Teun Koopmeiners, Peer Koopmeiners

Forwards: Crysencio Summerville, Justin Kluivert, Cody Gakpo, Ruben van Bommel, Brian Brobbey, Donyell Malen, Mexx Meerdink