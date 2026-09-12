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Flemming scores late as Ipswich shatter Crystal Palace to take three points

Ipswich Town's Zian Flemming celebrates scoring their third goal with Exequiel Palacios
Ipswich Town's Zian Flemming celebrates scoring their third goal with Exequiel PalaciosReuters/Paul Childs

Zian Flemming struck late to earn Ipswich Town a 3-2 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, as the Tractor Boys recorded their first Premier League (PL) win over the Eagles in seven attempts.

The visitors had some shaky moments defensively early on, and Kjell Scherpen really should have been punished when he passed the ball to Adam Wharton, who showed a complete lack of conviction and essentially passed it back to the Tractor Boys’ goalkeeper.

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Anan Khalaili had no such issues in front of goal in the 14th minute, as he collected Daichi Kamada’s pass before hitting a shot that deflected off Leif Davis and fizzed out of Scherpen’s reach for his first Palace goal.

Khalaili goal sequence
Khalaili goal sequenceREUTERS/David Klein/Opta by Stats Perform

Ipswich responded to the setback just nine minutes later through Emersonn, who was left completely unmarked and met Davis’ pinpoint cross with a clinical header.

Emersonn goal sequence
Emersonn goal sequenceREUTERS/David Klein/Opta by Stats Perform

Julio Enciso then sent a shot from range trickling harmlessly wide, yet the hosts were dealt a blow seconds later with Axel Disasi being shown a straight red card for his challenge on Jack Clarke in the 34th minute. 

Things got even worse for the Eagles on the stroke of HT, as Emersonn headed Dara O’Shea’s cross towards Davis, who nodded past the rooted Walter Benítez.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Emersonn continued to pose questions after the restart, turning Honest Ahanor and Tyrick Mitchell, but firing off-target before Clarke saw his shot towards the near post saved.

There was disappointment for Ipswich, and their Brazilian striker went off injured shortly after the hour mark, and there was added concern with Palace pushing for an equaliser. Quinten Timber had two opportunities to restore parity, but he missed the target with one effort and saw another saved by Scherpen.

Strand-Larsen goal sequence
Strand-Larsen goal sequenceReuters/Paul Childs/Opta by Stats Perform

However, the pressure eventually told with a quarter-hour remaining, when Jørgen Strand Larsen held off Issa Diop before smashing a superb strike across Scherpen and into the bottom corner.

Khalaili had a glorious chance to complete the turnaround when Scherpen flapped at Will Hughes’ cross, but blazed his effort over. Instead, Ipswich responded to their defeats against Manchester United and Liverpool to earn a second league victory this term, as substitute Flemming reacted to Davis’ header hitting the crossbar and turned the ball home.

Momentum
MomentumFlashscore

In scoring the winner, the substitute also inflicted the first defeat from Palace’s last three.

POTM
POTMFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Emersonn (Ipswich Town)

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Mentions
Premier LeagueIpswichCrystal PalaceZian FlemmingKjell ScherpenEmersonnLeif DavisJack ClarkeAnan KhalailiJulio EncisoDaichi KamadaAdam WhartonWalter BenitezAxel DisasiTyrick MitchellDara O'SheaQuinten TimberIssa DiopWill HughesJorgen Larsen

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