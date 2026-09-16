EFL Cup fourth round: Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal get Fleetwood

Elsewhere, Everton face Newcastle and Sunderland take on Brentford in intriguing all-Premier League clashes, while Bradford City and Peterborough have avoided all top-tier sides and miraculously drawn each other.
In the previous round, Chelsea won a nine-goal tie 6-3 against Leeds, Arsenal won 4-2 at Ipswich and Liverpool beat Tottenham 3-1.
Brighton knocked Manchester United out at Old Trafford on Wednesday, winning 3-2.
Peterborough were the only side to go through on penalties, seeing off Barnsley 7-6 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw.
Norwich take on holders Manchester City at the Etihad on Thursday night.
Ties will take place during the week commencing October 26th.
EFL Cup draw in full:
Fleetwood v Arsenal
Manchester City or Norwich v Brighton
Everton v Newcastle
Sunderland v Brentford
Liverpool v Chelsea
Bradford City v Peterborough
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Bournemouth v Aston Villa