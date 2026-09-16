EFL Cup fourth round: Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal get Fleetwood

The official match ball of the EFL Cup

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the standout Carabao Cup fourth-round clash, while Premier League champions Arsenal will travel to League Two side Fleetwood after the draw was finalised on Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere, Everton face Newcastle and Sunderland take on Brentford in intriguing all-Premier League clashes, while Bradford City and Peterborough have avoided all top-tier sides and miraculously drawn each other.

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In the previous round, Chelsea won a nine-goal tie 6-3 against Leeds, Arsenal won 4-2 at Ipswich and Liverpool beat Tottenham 3-1.

Brighton knocked Manchester United out at Old Trafford on Wednesday, winning 3-2.

Peterborough were the only side to go through on penalties, seeing off Barnsley 7-6 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw.

Norwich take on holders Manchester City at the Etihad on Thursday night.

Ties will take place during the week commencing October 26th.

EFL Cup draw in full:

Fleetwood v Arsenal

Manchester City or Norwich v Brighton

Everton v Newcastle

Sunderland v Brentford

Liverpool v Chelsea

Bradford City v Peterborough

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth v Aston Villa