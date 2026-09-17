Michael Carrick finally breaks silence on JJ Gabriel situation: He's a 15-year-old boy...

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has spoken on JJ Gabriel after he asked to leave the club this week.

JJ Gabriel has requested to leave the club as he stunned Old Trafford bosses by stating that he wants his United registration cancelled, which would allow him to leave the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Only a week ago Gabriel scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut and the teenager, who is regarded as the club’s best up-and-coming talent, could be on his way out the door before he signs his first professional deal.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain are among the European heavyweight clubs monitoring the situation.

As United desperately try to cling on to him, Carrick spoke on JJ Gabriel’s future, which he admits the side must be cautious over.

"We have to be a little bit careful on that one. He's a 15-year-old boy," said the United manager. "It's more about the welfare, the care and the attention of JJ as a child really.

“He's certainly a young man. The situation is what it is, but we have to be careful about the exposure and how much we jump on that."

When he was asked if he was involved in the discussions around Gabriel's future, Carrick said: "As a club, for sure, we're all involved in those conversations. I just think we've got to be very careful of that."

Reports state that because JJ Gabriel holds an Irish passport, the forward is legally permitted to bypass Brexit regulations and move directly to a European side.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to draw the teenager away, something United may not be able to stop as he is not tied down to a professional deal.