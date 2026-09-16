Le Fee propels Sunderland to victory over AZ Alkmaar

Enzo Le Fée fired Sunderland to a historic UEFA Europa League (UEL) victory, as the Black Cats ended their 53-year hiatus from European football with a 1-0 victory against AZ Alkmaar, who have now lost all 12 away matches against English opposition in UEFA competition.

In a bristling, searing atmosphere inside a sold-out Stadium of Light, the pre-match fireworks and lightshow were spectacular, but having waited over half a century for this occasion patience was a virtue for the home fans.

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A poor pass from Le Fée handed possession to AZ deep inside Sunderland territory, and allowed Ro-Zangelo Daal in on goal, but home goalkeeper Robin Roefs raced out to deny the Dutchman.

Slowly the men from Wearside began to dominate, with Kevin Danso’s swirling long-range effort having to be tipped over by AZ goalkeeper Jari De Busser.

Match stats Flashscore

Midway through the first half came Sunderland’s most promising moment, when Wilson Isidor escaped down the right wing and found Le Fée with a low cross, and the Frenchman’s shot wrong-footed De Busser but crashed against the post and away from danger.

The start to the second half was explosive, as first Kees Smit dragged his shot wide from a promising position inside the Sunderland box.

Seconds later at the opposite end Isidor slashed his shot wide after a sumptuous pass from Le Fée, and shortly after the Frenchman would be the protagonist in Sunderland taking the lead.

Weslley Patati’s desperate lunge in the AZ box felled Le Fée, who dispatched the subsequent spot-kick with ease.

Despite Le Fée’s magical attacking performance, Sunderland’s victory was sealed with defensive heroics in the final 10 minutes.

Momentum Flashscore

In a frantic scramble in the penalty box, Danso and Dan Ballard made last-ditch blocks before Roefs denied Mexx Meerdink from close range.

It proved to be the Dutch side’s last promising moment, as Régis Le Bris’ side hung on to write their names in club folklore.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Enzo Le Fée (Sunderland)