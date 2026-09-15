Man City lineup v Norwich: Confirmed team news as Maresca plans Rulli debut

Manchester City take on EFL Championship side Norwich City on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup Third Round.

City extended their 100% start to the season at the weekend as Erling Haaland's second-half goal sealed a 1-0 derby win away at arch rivals Manchester United

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That makes it four wins from four in the Premier League for Maresca on his return to Manchester plus an opening UEFA Champions League victory at Porto.

Man City v Norwich team news

With a packed schedule on the horizon, Maresca will rotate heavily, just as his predecessor Pep Guardiola did in the competition he won five times at the Etihad Stadium.

Summer signings Geronimo Rulli and Allan are set for their debuts with Gianluigi Donnarumma offered a break ahead of the weekend top-flight clash with Sunderland.

Vitor Reis looks set to make his first start of the season, with Rico Lewis also coming in, and Iliman Ndiaye is eligible to play despite appearing for Everton in the earlier rounds.

Man City v Norwich predicted lineups

Man City XI: Rulli; Khusanov, Reis, Guehi, Lewis; Allan, Bouaddi, Kovacic; Ndiaye, Semenyo, Ait-Nouri.

Man City v Norwich kick off time

Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is set for 7:30pm UK time.

Key stat

City had a superb record against Norwich prior to their Premier League relegation in 2022 with three consecutive wins and 14 goals scored without reply.