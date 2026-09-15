Premier League Team of the Week: Rice impresses alongside Brighton pair

The fourth set of Premier League fixtures has now passed, with some clubs picking up major wins as the early table starts to take shape.

Brighton continued their superb start to the campaign by thrashing Coventry 5-0, while Leeds are still without defeat after battering Newcastle 4-1.

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Both Tottenham and Liverpool battled to 0-0 draws in their respective fixtures after some exceptional defensive performances.

Elsewhere, Ipswich pushed up the table with a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace and Arsenal retained top spot by edging out Sunderland in a 2-0 triumph.

Here, Flashscore selects its Premier League Team of the Week - based solely on our player ratings system.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) - 9.0

The best-performing goalkeeper across every Premier League fixture over the weekend was undoubtedly Brighton's Verbruggen.

The Dutchman made six saves, including from one big chance, to help his side earn their second clean sheet of the season and rise to fourth in the table.

His 9.0 Flashscore rating was the joint-highest of any player - alongside a certain Seagulls teammate, who we will get on to later.

Defenders

Jayden Bogle (Leeds) - 8.2

Leeds enjoyed a superb showing in their 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle on Monday evening, with wing-back Bogle having a huge influence on the game.

The Englishman was fortunate to get on the scoresheet after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal-bound header deflected in off him, but also contributed throughout the night with one key pass, three shots on target and one accurate cross.

Bogle v Newcastle Flashscore

Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) - 8.3

Fofana was on form in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Hull, putting in an excellent defensive showing against a very direct opponent.

His work at the back was exceptional, with Fofana winning 11 duels, one tackle, as well as making four recoveries, three clearances and one interception.

The defender was also effective with his passing, making 14 accurate passes into the final third and six progressive passes.

Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool) - 8.4

Liverpool battled to a 0-0 draw against Fulham and had youngster Jacquet to thank for their second clean sheet of the season.

The 21-year-old won eight duels, made five recoveries, two clearances and one interception to ensure the visitors failed to break through the Reds' backline.

His on-the-ball performance was also exceptional, with Jacquet registering a match-high 96 touches, 75 accurate passes and 10 passes into the final third.

Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) - 8.2

Tottenham are still waiting for their first Premier League goal of the season, but appear to have sorted themselves out defensively after another clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with Everton.

Van Hecke was a huge contributor to that, but his standout statistics were all from his actions on the ball.

The defender led the match for touches (127), accurate passes (103), progressive carries (34) and progressive passes (10).

Van Hecke v Everton Flashscore

Leif Davis (Ipswich) - 8.3

Ipswich picked up their second win of the season by defeating the 10 men of Crystal Palace 3-2, with the man advantage allowing Davis to perform to the best of his attacking abilities.

An often reliable contributor going forward, the left-back was allowed more freedom at Selhurst Park and got on the scoresheet with a well-placed header, while also setting up the Tractor Boys' opening goal to earn an 8.3 Flashscore rating.

Midfielders

Declan Rice (Arsenal) - 8.8

England midfielder Rice dominated the game as Arsenal came away victorious against Sunderland, helping his side maintain their 100 per cent record in the Premier League.

Rice made three key passes, created one big chance and picked up one assist at the Stadium of Light in what turned out to be another exceptional showing from the 27-year-old.

Rice v Sunderland Flashscore

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) - 8.8

Gibbs-White was the creative force behind Nottingham Forest's 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

In a superb performance in a revamped Forest side under Oliver Glasner, the midfielder was a constant threat with three big chances created and one assist to his name.

He also completed seven key passes, four accurate crosses, 16 passes into the final third and six progressive carries to pick up an 8.8 Flashscore rating.

Pascal Gross (Brighton) - 9.0

Brighton's second entrant into our Team of the Week, Gross dominated the game in the Seagulls' 5-0 win over Coventry.

The playmaker was superb in attack with one goal, two assists, one big chance created and six key passes - while also contributing defensively with four duels won and two tackles to earn a 9.0 Flashscore rating.

With the highest rating across the last set of fixtures, Gross is our Premier League Player of the Week, edging out teammate Verbruggen based on his overall contribution to Brighton's victory.

Gross v Coventry Flashscore

Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) - 8.5

Calvert-Lewin was on form in Leeds' win over Newcastle, grabbing a goal and an assist at Elland Road.

He acted as the focal point of a rampant Leeds attack, winning five duels, registering eight touches in the opposition box and getting four shots away to seal an 8.5 Flashscore rating.

Emersonn (Ipswich) - 8.5

Emersonn has enjoyed a strong start to life in the Premier League and picked up his second goal contribution of the campaign when he opened the scoring against Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian didn't have to wait long for his third, either, setting up Davis' header on the stroke of half-time to help Ipswich to their second league win of the season.