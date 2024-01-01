Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy with Villa draw: Determined, resilient

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was satisfied after their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar with a free-kick as United came away with point on Sunday.

Ten Hag said afterwards: "I think it's the fourth clean sheet this season. You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team. Determined, resilient.

"We almost didn't concede a chance, when you defend like this and get some luck, in the end they had a big chance but it was almost the only chance I think.

"We created some chances, also not so many chances. We hit the crossbar and also Rashford had chances. But the two teams were really balanced.

"In Porto our build-up was brilliant, so good in the first 25 minutes, we out-played Porto. Also Palace, in possession we were so good, we have had games this season where we are good. But today we didn't create too many chances, but also we played a great team.

"We create loads of chances in our seven games but we have to step up. We have to take into consideration Hojlund is returning, he's still coming up to full fitness. But others are stepping up. I was impressed from Rashford, also Garnacho is so good, and Antony at the end."

Asked if Marcus Rashford was taken off to avoid a red card, he continued: "Yes that was one of the reasons to take him off. If it was another foul probably he would be sent off. We can't take another risk."

On Harry Maguire's injury, he said: "He didn't feel well after half-time so I had to take him off.

"We know in this moment we have a lack of goals, in that perspective it's not a good start, we have to step up. That's an area we have to improve. But we have four clean sheets. That's good because we have to defend proper."

Asked about the relationship with the top brass, Ten Hag added: "We always speak, every week we speak. We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it's a long-term process.

"We have come through two very tough away games. This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have."