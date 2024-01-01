Villa boss Emery satisfied with Man Utd stalemate: Fair result

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was satisfied with their 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Emery felt the stalemate was a fair result.

He later said: "It's not a bad result, playing at home here, but it's not the best. How we played, I think the draw is fair for both teams. Maybe in the second half we controlled more than them, but also they hit the crossbar.

"We missed some energy, but I am happy because the draw was not the worst result, and in the second half we corrected some things to control the match.

"Maybe it's because we have some players injured. (Leon) Bailey is getting better but he's not completely fit. Some other players are also getting better. This is the idea we have.

"Of course to play in the Champions League this week. We tried to play with the same energy and tried to impose ourselves, but we are against Manchester United. The expectation I had of the match is what more or less happened.

"We deserved more from the second half. But I think the result is fair.

"We are in the process of building a team. Ross Barkley played 90 minutes for us. We are managing things better. I am happy. We could be better in the table but we are more or less in the top six but I am happy with what we are doing.

"The international break will be good for rest."

On Ezri Konsa's injury, Emery added: "I don't know, hopefully it's not a lot. Hopefully he can rest in the international break.

"We can have some days off we can recover our energy and try to push in the next month.

"We are being demanding and competing very well. We are happy in the Champions League, and happy of course in the Carabao Cup. We're going to play seven matches in the next month. We have to stay competitive like we are now and being demanding."