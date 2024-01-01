Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Man Utd defender Evans: Ten Hag pressure does affect players

Man Utd defender Evans: Ten Hag pressure does affect players
Man Utd defender Evans: Ten Hag pressure does affect playersAction Plus
Manchester United defender Jonny Evans felt they showed their support for manager Erik ten Hag after today's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Evans admits the pressure on Ten Hag has reached the players.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He explained: "That was the important thing to show the spirit in the team. Everyone competed as much as they could. That's a pleasing thing to see.

"You never have everyone available throughout the season. It's important everyone coming in is ready to go when they're ready."

On the manager being under pressure, he added: "It does affect the players. It's on our minds too. I think the more experience I've got in my career I've made sure I do everything you I to be ready and give everything I can to the team.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvans JonnyManchester UnitedAston Villa
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy with Villa draw: Determined, resilient
Man Utd defender Evans on Villa draw: You could see we ran ourselves into ground for result
Emery: Man Utd will see the best of Villa today