Sources: Man United waiting on Zubimendi news that could open Madrid midfield door

Real Madrid are looking towards Zubimendi as they change up the midfield

Real Madrid's interest in Martin Zubimendi could yet give Manchester United a late opportunity to sign one of the Spanish club's midfielders.

That is a hope inside Old Trafford, at a time when United are looking to act late in the transfer window.

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United have been linked with both Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, and a spot in the squad remains open if they can find a midfielder that significantly improves their squad.

It has seemed a potential deal has been decreasing in likelihood since they fell out of the running for Rodri, who is now signing for Barcelona.

Yet Madrid eyes have turned towards Zubimendi - and that could offer a late twist in this transfer window.

Zubimendi league career stats Flashscore

Zubimendi's role at Arsenal is slightly unclear since the club signed Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, and Jose Mourinho is interested in signing the player if it becomes possible.

Initial explorations suggest Zubimendi would be open to moving to Madrid, and if a deal escalates, it may have a knock-on effect.

It is not known how the signing would directly impact Camavinga or Tchouameni, but United are being kept informed of any change to their transfer status in this summer window.

Meanwhile, United are ready to open talks with Bruno Fernandes on a new contract, after Galatasaray made an attempt to lure the Portugal international away from the Premier League.

It is understood Juventus also pondered a move for him this summer, but United's message is clear that he is an extremely influential figure in their set-up.

They continue to look at signings to boost their chances of a successful season and would like a new left-back before the window closes.

It had been anticipated someone would be through the door by now, but Michael Carrick is waiting for late reinforcements. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans are the only outfield players signed so far.