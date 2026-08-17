The data shows Arsenal could be making a mistake by losing Zubimendi

Arsenal ended their pre-season in the best possible way thanks to a comprehensive Community Shield victory over Man City, with Mikel Arteta clearly delighted by the effort put in by his players.

Although the traditional curtain-raiser to the English top-flight campaign isn't necessarily seen as the most attractive trophy to win, it's still an item of silverware for the cabinet, and the way in which the Gunners took the game to Enzo Maresca's XI will give Arteta hope of more successes in 2026/27.

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Just 15 minutes for Zubimendi in Community Shield

Christos Tzolis certainly made an impression on debut, and there were other standout performances from the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly, to name two.

One player who began last season as a first choice in the midfield but ended it as a back-up for all intents and purposes was Martin Zubimendi.

His countryman had long coveted the Spaniard, and Arteta's pursuit finally paid off when the Real Sociedad ace made the same journey as Mikel Merino.

Fast forward a season, and not only did Zubimendi not start the Community Shield, but he was only given the last 15 minutes of the match; hardly any time in which to make an impression.

Real Madrid circling for Spaniard's signature

Though it can't be said that the 27-year-old has gone from hero to zero, reports are gathering pace that suggest if the right offer came in, Arteta wouldn't be averse to selling the player.

That's some fall from grace if Zubimendi leaves before the end of the current transfer window, and with Real Madrid now rumoured to be circling, a switch back home could well be a possibility.

Martin Zubimendi's touch map - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

After missing out on Rodri, Los Blancos are still in the market for an experienced central midfielder, and Zubimendi fits that bill.

Crucially, after talks with the players' representatives, it appears he wouldn't be averse to such a switch either, with the only real sticking point being how much Arsenal would expect for his sale, and how much Real Madrid would be willing to pay.

What would Mourinho be getting for the club's spend, though?

Most appearances in 2025/26

Using last season in north London as the sample size, we can see that Zubimendi had the most appearances (57), though his 48 starts were just pipped by Declan Rice's 49.

Six goals and three assists were a fine return, the highlight surely being the volley in north London during the September fixture against Nottingham Forest that won him the Goal of the Month award.

Martin Zubimendi's pass map - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

Only Rice and William Saliba made more than Zubimendi's 2,711 passes, and with 2,367 finding their target, an 87.31% completion rate was more than acceptable. It would surely add something to a more physical Mourinho outfit.

The midfielder is certainly no shirker when it comes to that side of the game, either, and his 383 attempted duels last season were only bettered by Bukayo Saka's 453.

Brilliant defensive numbers

Despite the England man attempting 70 more one-on-ones than the Spaniard, the latter lost only seven fewer, giving him a superior 55.35% success rate.

Saliba and Gabriel were the only two players to win more aerial duels than Zubimendi's 145, with the Frenchman and Rice just edging his 169 ball recoveries.

Martin Zubimendi's radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

Tackling-wise, Rice's 91 topped his contemporaries' 87, though the England international lost 47 of those compared to Zubimendi's 40, giving the latter a better success rate of 54.02%

51 interceptions from the former Sociedad man were again only surpassed by Rice (57), suggesting that as an all-rounder, there was little to reproach the Spaniard for.

Has signing Bruno spelt the end for Zubimendi

With the signing of Bruno Guimaraes, however, Arteta now has some serious options in his midfield, and it's alleged that Zubimendi's representatives have already been in touch with the coach to understand their client's position ahead of the new season.

Were there to be any acknowledgement that his position isn't necessarily guaranteed, it could help push Zubimendi into Mourinho's arms, thus allowing Real to move on Eduardo Camavinga, who doesn't seem to have a future himself at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Given how well the Spaniard did in his debut season in England, it's difficult to understand why the Gunners would even be close to selling him, though their transfer spend of late will inevitably need to see club coffers swollen again somehow, and if that means sacrificing one or more players in the name of progress, that could be a cross Arteta is willing to bear.

Should Zubimendi make that move, it will be interesting to see just how that affects Arsenal's midfield dynamic in the forthcoming campaign.