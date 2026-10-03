Kane breaks 78-year record as Croatia suffer record defeat

Harry Kane became the first England player in 78 years to net in six consecutive away games, as his brace helped Thomas Tuchel’s side destroy Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka, while emphatically consolidating second place in Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League.

In theory, this was a behind-closed-doors contest, as part of Croatia’s punishment for crowd trouble in the 2024/25 Nations League play-offs.

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However, the hosts used a UEFA loophole to invite 6,000 children, ensuring there was plenty of noise at the Stadion HNK Rijeka.

Yet it was the distinctly lower pitch of 100 England fans that could be heard in only the eighth minute, when Harry Kane was given far too much space by Croatia’s backline, and neatly controlled Jude Bellingham’s through ball before thumping it emphatically into the top corner.

With the home side on the ropes, Bellingham soon turned goalscorer when Anthony Gordon expertly plucked Bukayo Saka’s deep cross out of the air and drove the ball towards the near post for the Real Madrid star to prod past Dominik Livakovic.

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Gordon was a constant threat throughout a one-sided first period, and he headed in from Jarrell Quansah’s inviting delivery for the third goal, notching an assist that vindicated Tuchel’s decision to recall the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

A fourth then quickly followed, when Saka tapped in from Bellingham’s squared ball after being left undetected in the six-yard box.

Unsurprisingly, Slaven Bilic made three alterations at the break, but little ultimately changed, as Kane grabbed his second within eight minutes of the restart, sliding the ball in at the far post from Elliot Anderson’s low, driven cross.

In doing so, he ensured that England became the first team to rack up five goals in an away match against Croatia.

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By this point, the children in attendance had lost interest, so they may have been spared from Josip Stanisic’s careless pass that gifted Saka the chance to play a one-two with Kane before blasting in England’s sixth.

There was still time left for Morgan Rogers to get in on the act though, as he latched onto a long-ball forward and calmly rounded the goalkeeper to make it seventh heaven for the visitors and compound Croatia’s misery as they suffered their heaviest defeat in international football.

As a result of the statement victory, the Three Lions have temporarily moved level on points with leaders Spain, and crucially, three points clear of Croatia in the battle for a top-two finish.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (England)

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