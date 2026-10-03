Record-breaking Gyokeres stakes a claim for Arsenal spot

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Record-breaking Gyokeres prepares for Romania testTT News Agency, TT News Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

After bagging another goal against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Viktor Gyokeres has become the first player to score in six successive appearances in the UEFA Nations League.

Gyokeres has been in excellent form for Sweden – who are unbeaten at the halfway point of their Nations League campaign – netting in all three games so far.

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It's a stark contrast to his club form, where the Swede is struggling for game time under Mikel Arteta this season.

Kai Havertz has been preferred up top for defending Premier League champions Arsenal, restricting Gyokeres to just two starts in all competitions for the Gunners, none of which have come in the league.

However, the 28-year-old will be hoping that his goalscoring streak will help force his way into Arteta's thinking, especially after Arsenal slipped to second with a shock 3-0 defeat to Gyokeres' former club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Up next for Sweden is Romania, who are without a point in Group B4, having suffered a demoralising 6-0 loss to Poland last time out. Another goalscoring performance from the big Swede will surely give Arteta something to think about when the domestic season gets back underway next weekend.

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