Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

'Not my problem': Mancini responds to Man City verdict

Barcelona line up Man City defender if Premier League punishment lands

Man United ready for 'take it or leave it' offer on Mateta

Ronaldo receives Marcelo support after Portugal walkout

Most read on Flashscore News

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Man City whistleblower to lose witness protection days after guilty verdict

Argentina put four past Bolivia in first game since World Cup final defeat

Harry Kewell sacks Adam Taggart after just one month in Vietnam: report

Barcelona join free transfer race for Brazilian defender

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Barcelona could make a bold signing before the winter transfer window opens at the start of 2027.

Clubs are blocked from bringing in new players unless there are very specific circumstances or the player in question is a free agent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The latter could be the case for Hansi Flick, amid rumours he is ready to challenge Inter Milan and Juventus for Brazilian defender Dodo, after he rejected a contract extension at Fiorentina this summer.

UEFA rules allow clubs to start free transfer talks with players from other leagues to the one they are registered in at the start of their final six months under agreement.

Barca could kickstart informal talks in the coming weeks and agree a formal deal in January.

It would then be a decision between the two clubs to let him move on early and Barca may have to pay a settlement fee to tie up the end of his contract.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
DodoBarcelonaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea remain open to Jules Kounde offer despite Barcelona stance

Barcelona line up Man City defender if Premier League punishment lands

Dani Olmo makes shock Barcelona exit pledge with future plan revealed