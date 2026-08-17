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Mourinho green lights Real Madrid offer on Zubimendi

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.
Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.Profimedia

Several European sides are expected to make major player moves before the end of the summer transfer window this month.

Barcelona are closing in on Spain captain Rodri, and that could trigger a midfield domino effect, with Enzo Maresca reportedly willing to raid former club Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez.

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Real Madrid are also in the market for a new midfielder - after missing out on Rodri themselves - as part of Jose Mourinho's squad refresh and the Portuguese coach could now go for Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi's status at the Emirates Stadium is under threat - despite featuring in 57 games in his debut year in North London and scoring six goals - after Mikel Arteta opted to bring in Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes.

Real Madrid were linked with an offer for the Basque schemer prior to his move to Arsenal last summer, and Los Blancos could now revive that avenue, if Zubimendi is unconvinced by his place in Arteta's plans moving forward.

Zubimendi and his representatives will sit down for talks with Arteta in the coming days and decisions will be made in Madrid on the back of those discussions. 

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Martin ZubimendiMikel ArtetaReal MadridArsenalPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers

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