Real Madrid eye Zubimendi move as Arsenal seal Guimaraes move

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Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi.
Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi.Profimedia

Arsenal could be set for several midfield changes in 2026/27 after the Premier League champions landed Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners have been chasing the Brazil star since the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Mikel Arteta is confident he can bring something different Arsenal's engine room.

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Guimaraes played in a midfield three on Tyneside, and Arteta could use him alongside Declan Rice in a double pivot, with captain Martin Odegaard or Eberechi Eze as a No.10.

That places more pressure on Spain pair Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino who are yet to return for preseason following Spain's title win in North America.

Zubimendi played 57 games in his debut year in North London, with six goals scored, but his starting spot is now under real threat from Guimaraes.

Real Madrid were linked with an offer for the 27-year-old prior to his move to Arsenal last summer, and Los Blancos could now revive that link, if Zubimendi is unconvinced by his role in Arteta's plans moving forward.

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Premier LeagueBruno GuimaraesMartin ZubimendiMikel ArtetaArsenalReal MadridFootball transfers

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