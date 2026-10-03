Haaland sources indicate preferred possible exit date

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.Profimedia

Arsenal and Real Madrid are watching on with interest over a possible blockbuster transfer move to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

City are facing potential serious punishment after being found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges against them from the Premier League. 

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The club have appealed against the verdict, but rival Premier League teams are pushing for sanctions this season, depending on the outcome of that appeal.

Possible relegation is amongst the probabilities for City and that could trigger a player exodus - including star man Haaland - despite being under contract until 2034.

Several legal experts have indicated player contracts could have grounds to be terminated and Haaland is in that group.

As per reports from Teamtalk, Haaland's camp have not indicated the striker is looking for an exit, but if he does move on, the preference is for summer 2027 due to the lack of a major international tournament. 

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