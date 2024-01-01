Southampton enter new contract talks with Martin

Southampton are engaged in negotiations with manager Russell Martin over a new contract.

The Saints are eager to reward Martin for the outstanding job he did last season.

He took over with the club relegated to the Championship, but masterminded a return straight back to the top flight.

The Saints beat Leeds United in the Championship play-off final by a solitary goal last month.

Per The Athletic, Martin’s new deal should be confirmed in the coming days or weeks.

He will be hoping to get significant backing in the transfer market to ensure his squad is Premier League ready.