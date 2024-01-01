Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Trabzonspor wait as Onuachu demands Southampton transfer

Trabzonspor wait as Onuachu demands Southampton transfer
Trabzonspor wait as Onuachu demands Southampton transfer
Trabzonspor wait as Onuachu demands Southampton transferAction Plus
Southampton striker Paul Onuachu has put in a transfer request to leave the club.

With the Saints promoted to the Premier League, many were expecting Onuachu to stay.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the attacker wants to move to Turkey and play for Trabzonspor in the coming season.

Speaking to A Spor, the Turkish club's president Ertugrul Dogan said: “We want to add Onuachu to our squad again on loan. 

“Onuachu conveyed his wish to stay at Trabzonspor to us and his club.”

Onuacho spent last season on loan with Trabzonspor after Southampton's relegation to the Championship.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnuachu PaulSouthamptonTrabzonsporFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bologna, Southampton join battle for wantaway Liverpool defender Van den Berg
DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Southampton wing-back Perraud
Real Betis medical today for Southampton wing-back Perraud