Trabzonspor wait as Onuachu demands Southampton transfer

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu has put in a transfer request to leave the club.

With the Saints promoted to the Premier League, many were expecting Onuachu to stay.

However, the attacker wants to move to Turkey and play for Trabzonspor in the coming season.

Speaking to A Spor, the Turkish club's president Ertugrul Dogan said: “We want to add Onuachu to our squad again on loan.

“Onuachu conveyed his wish to stay at Trabzonspor to us and his club.”

Onuacho spent last season on loan with Trabzonspor after Southampton's relegation to the Championship.