Southampton deal in place for Burnley fullback Taylor

Southampton are set to sign veteran Charlie Taylor on a free contract on Monday.

The 30-year-old was out of contract at Burnley and has decided to move on from the Clarets.Per The Mirror, he refused an offer of fresh terms from Burnley in favor of the Saints.

He will put pen to paper early next week and will be hoping to stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

Taylor had been a regular in the past at Burnley, but was a bit part player last term.

He cost £5 million from Leeds United in 2017 and went on to play 220 games for the Clarets.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTaylor CharlieBurnleySouthamptonFootball TransfersChampionship
