Bologna, Southampton join battle for wantaway Liverpool defender Van den Berg

Interest in Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is intensifying.

Van den Berg, after his time on-loan with Mainz last season, has admitted he is ready to leave the Reds this summer.

The Daily Mail says Bologna see the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Riccardo Calafiori. However, they're not alone.

Mainz hope to bring back Van den Berg next season, while VfL Wolfsburg and Southampton are also interested.

It's suggested Liverpool will seek £20-30m to sell the defender.