CBF to meet with Ancelotti in Madrid over plans for first Brazil squad selection

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has announced that the executive general coordinator of the men's national teams, Rodrigo Caetano, and the technical coordinator, Juan Santos, will travel to Spain next Wednesday to meet with the new national coach, Carlo Ancelotti (65).

"We are going to discuss all the technical and operational issues of the national team department. This includes the drawing up of the extended list, which will be released on the 18th, as well as the final list. It will be an opportunity to define all the details with Carlo Ancelotti and the professionals who will be part of the technical team of the Brazilian national team," said Rodrigo Caetano, in an interview to CBF TV.

The main objective of the meeting will be to fine-tune the details of the preparation for the next FIFA international window, including the call-up of Brazilian players for the matches against Ecuador and Paraguay. The official squad list will be announced on 26 May.

"The CBF has not stopped, the pace is still intense. In the last few weeks we carried out a series of observations in the country, following matches in the Brazilian Championship, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, as well as analysing videos of international competitions. This thorough work was very well received by Carlo Ancelotti," said CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

"He is very enthusiastic about this new challenge. I spoke to him before noon and I also received several comments from Brazilian national team and club players, all of whom are very excited about his arrival," he added.