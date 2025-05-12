Ancelotti appointed as head coach of the Brazil national team as he leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed as Brazil's new head coach and will start work on May 26th.

Ancelotti is the most successful manager in Real Madrid history, winning 15 trophies while in charge of Los Blancos, including three UEFA Champions League titles. On Friday, Bayer Leverkusen head coach Alonso said he would be leaving the German club at the end of this season as he prepares to replace Ancelotti in one of the biggest roles in world football.

Now, according to David Ornstein, the 65-year-old Italian will leave Madrid after their final game of the La Liga season against Real Sociedad in which they will likely miss out on the title to rivals Barcelona. The Italian head coach refused to directly answer any questions about his own managerial future after Alonso had spoken but the writing has been on the wall for some time now.

"With this club, the honeymoon doesn't end," said Ancelotti. "The honeymoon with Madrid will last until the last day of my life."

He will replace Dorival Junior with Brazil, who was dismissed in March after 14 months in charge and his first game in charge will be against Ecuador on June 6th in what will be a crucial World Cup qualifier. Brazil sit 4th in the qualifying group, behind Uruguay, Ecuador and current champions Argentina and Ancelotti will have a huge job on his hands in turning down his new side who have looked out of shape for several years.

Alonso led Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title, without losing a game, and the German Cup in his first full season as a senior club manager. Meanwhile Ancelotti had led his side out of the Champions League and is preparing to finish without a trophy for the first time in four seasons. The German manager will be a welcome change for Madrid fans who will no doubt be excited for a new era under the former player who has progressed well into management.