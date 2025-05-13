Luxemburgo warns new Brazil coach Ancelotti: We're as low as 1966

Vanderlei Luxemburgo, one of the most successful coaches in Brazilian football and a former Real Madrid coach, welcomed Carlo Ancelotti to the Brazilian national team.

However, despite praising the Italian coach's track record, the former Canarinha trainer emphasised that he would prefer to see a Brazilian coach in charge of the five-time world champions.

Luxemburgo used his Instagram account to comment on the CBF's choice. In the veteran's opinion, given the current run of World Cup triumphs, a Brazilian coach would be better suited to the job. He also took the opportunity to warn Ancelotti.

"The Brazilian national team is going through a very difficult time. There's a lot of instability, a lot of mistrust. There is no empathy between the national team and the people. Everything is disorganised. I see Brazil's current moment like in '66, when they were eliminated by Portugal," Luxemburgo analysed.

"We won in '70, then we went through '74, '78, '82 - with an excellent team, we didn't win - then '90, and we didn't win again until '94. Then came 98, with the same coaching staff, and we didn't win again until 2002. Now we're going through a period of instability again," he continued.

"I'd like it to be a Brazilian coach, because we've won before and we've been through similar times to what we're experiencing today. It would be important to know our essence and believe that we can win again. I don't think we have as many players as we used to. That's why Ancelotti's arrival comes at a good time. Welcome, Ancelotti - may everything go well and may you help us achieve a new, great feat. It's not easy. Our essence is different here. But I'm sure that, with your wisdom, you'll be able to lead the Brazilian national team to another World Cup triumph," concluded Luxemburgo.

Ancelotti was announced on Monday as the new coach of the Brazilian national team. The CBF said that the 65-year-old Italian had signed a contract until the 2026 World Cup. He will take charge of Brazil on 26 May and his first game in charge will be against Ecuador on 6 June in the World Cup-2026 qualifiers .

Ancelotti will be the 4th foreigner to lead the Seleção in history. The Italian will replace Dorival Júnior, who was sacked in March.