Gerrard excited by prospect of Liverpool landing Wirtz

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard admits he's a fan of Florian Wirtz.

The former Aston Villa boss hopes Liverpool can close a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the attacker.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: "Well, I think you've got to fix the roof while the sun is shining. We never had a big summer window last year, because we already had a team and a squad ready to challenge.

"But, if you want to go to the next step, it's important to keep improving, keep pushing. So (Jeremie) Frimpong is done and there's obviously a lot of rumours circling around, really good, talented players.

"So it looks like Liverpool are going to be the team to catch and I've got every confidence that they are going to get stronger next year."

Gerrard added: "Well look there's rumours, obviously, of Florian Wirtz. He is a big talent, he's done fantastic for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

"There's talk that there's going to be a really big signing, he's a big talent, huge future in front of him, so Liverpool is the place for him, let's hope we can make it happen."