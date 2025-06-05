Voller on Wirtz's move to Liverpool: He will have a sensational dream career!

Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz is set for a move to Liverpool this summer and German legend Rudi Voller has opened up on his decision to leave Germany.

The Reds are edging ever closer towards a club-record deal for Wirtz, having seen two opening offers rejected by Leverkusen over the past few weeks. Now, the deal seems closer than ever and the German international is just waiting for the two clubs to agree on what will likely be a record breaking fee for the 22 year old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, German football association (DFB) sporting director Rudi Völler who previously starred at Leverkusen has revealed his thoughts on the move and why he believes he will jusify his price tag.

“It’s no secret that he’d like to go to Liverpool,” he told DAZN, as quoted by Sport1. “I know the clubs are negotiating with each other.

“(But with) transfers like this (it’s) often the case that it takes a while until an agreement is finally reached. Of course, in the end, you have the feeling it will go through.

“Florian Wirtz has proven that he’s a very, very valuable player. Not just for Leverkusen, but also for the national team. That’s why he costs a few euros more.”

Wirtz was asked after Germany’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals if he was excited by his impending switch to Anfield. The forward nodded, confirming that the deal is very close which only excited fans even more. Voller spoke more on how he wished Wirtz had stayed and why he thinks he will reach the very top of the game.

"I had a small hope that he might stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another year and then move on to an even bigger club,” he admitted to Bild. "We're fundamentally happy to have a player like that in Germany.

"He will have a sensational dream career. I'm firmly convinced of that.

“He's already an exceptional player and, of course, still has room for improvement. We'll have a lot of fun with this boy."