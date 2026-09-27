Riemer axes Porto star from Danish lineup against Wales ahead of Sunday's clash

Brian Riemer has left out Victor Froholdt from the Danish lineup

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand have both been selected for the Danish lineup against Wales while FC Porto's Victor Froholdt has been left out.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand are both part of the Danish midfield against Wales.

Advertisement Advertisement

Victor Froholdt, however, starts on the bench, making way for Gustav Isaksen. This is the only change to the Danish lineup following Thursday's 3–2 defeat to Norway.

After the loss to Norway, Hojbjerg remarked that he and Hjulmand were too similar in style and that their partnership was not functioning optimally.

He apologized for those comments on Friday, insisting that the two are perfectly capable of playing together—a view also shared by national team coach Brian Riemer.

That partnership will be put to the test against Wales on Sunday. Hjulmand and Hojbjerg have played together in 22 international matches so far, resulting in ten Danish wins, six draws, and six defeats.

Here is the Danish lineup:

Filip Jorgensen – Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, Mikkel Damsgaard – Gustav Isaksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Dorgu.