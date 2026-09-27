Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City case

Mata sees funny twist in Manchester City financial verdict

The players demanding Man City's titles including Enrique, Ferdinand and De Gea

Bad news for Man Utd as Bruno Fernandes picks up "complicated" injury on Portugal duty

Most read on Flashscore News

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Ryan Ogam’s late strike saves Kenya against Eritrea in 2027 AFCON qualifier

Real Madrid confirm Mbappe suffered knee hyperextension, should be back for Clasico

Team Europe hold lead over Team World after day 2 of Laver Cup action

Riemer axes Porto star from Danish lineup against Wales ahead of Sunday's clash

Brian Riemer has left out Victor Froholdt from the Danish lineup
Brian Riemer has left out Victor Froholdt from the Danish lineupCredit: ČTK / AP / Ulrik Pedersen

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand have both been selected for the Danish lineup against Wales while FC Porto's Victor Froholdt has been left out.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand are both part of the Danish midfield against Wales.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Victor Froholdt, however, starts on the bench, making way for Gustav Isaksen. This is the only change to the Danish lineup following Thursday's 3–2 defeat to Norway.

After the loss to Norway, Hojbjerg remarked that he and Hjulmand were too similar in style and that their partnership was not functioning optimally.

He apologized for those comments on Friday, insisting that the two are perfectly capable of playing together—a view also shared by national team coach Brian Riemer.

That partnership will be put to the test against Wales on Sunday. Hjulmand and Hojbjerg have played together in 22 international matches so far, resulting in ten Danish wins, six draws, and six defeats.

Here is the Danish lineup:

Filip Jorgensen – Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, Mikkel Damsgaard – Gustav Isaksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Dorgu.

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueWalesNorwayMorten HjulmandPierre-Emile HojbjergDenmarkFC PortoRasmus HojlundPatrick Dorgu

Related Articles

Norway manager explains why he protected Haaland this week: Concentrate on scoring!

Underestimating Wales could be the final straw for under pressure Denmark manager Riemer

Portugal vs Norway latest: Confirmed team news as Ronaldo aims to reach 980 goals