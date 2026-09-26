The players demanding Man City's titles including Enrique, Ferdinand and De Gea

Manchester City's 114 charges have been the biggest story of the week and former players have already spoken out about their punishment.

City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of the 115 Premier League charges brought against them. The allegations cover the period 2009–2018 and many are demanding their titles be stripped from them.

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The Premier League side were accused of not giving the Premier League accurate financial information, particularly regarding revenue and sponsorship

If punished severely, these charges may lead to punishments such as fines, omission from the first division and their titles being handed to the team that finished second in that respective season.

This created much excitement on social media, with certain former players asking whether they were now going to be handed a Premier League title.

David de Gea, who was part of the Manchester United team that finished as runners-up when City racked up 100 points in 2017-18, wrote in a post on X:

"So... Let's talk. How many Premier League titles have I won then?"

His former United teammate Rio Ferdinand posted: "Another Premier League medal to be added to the cabinet."

Later Ferdinand posted: "Seriously, though, Ryan Giggs should have 14 Premier League titles. Come on Premier League."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique stated: "It's already here!!! Thank you Premier League and send me the medal soon too," he posted on X, accompanied with another AI image - this time of him kissing the Premier League title.

Enrique helped Liverpool to finish second behind City during the 2013-14 season and is just one of many players hoping to see City stripped of their titles.

City currently lead the 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a perfect record of five wins from five and questions will be raised over whether they can be crowned champions if they do go all the way this year.