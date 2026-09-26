Mata sees funny twist in Manchester City financial verdict

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Mata sees funny twist in Manchester City financial verdictMike Egerton, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joked that he could belatedly become a Premier League winner following Manchester City’s legal battle over financial allegations.

Mata was speaking during ITV’s coverage of England’s Nations League clash with Spain when he addressed reports surrounding the case.

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"Actually, directly, it affects me," he said. 

"I've been lucky enough to play enough games and win some trophies but I've never won the Premier League - or have I? 

“I don't know what's going to happen but I think they're right. Of course it's fair what Rodri has said, with titles won on the pitch and I think he feels they were the better team on the pitch but who says it's the right thing to do?"

The Spaniard spent eight years at Old Trafford and was part of United teams that regularly finished behind their local rivals during Manchester City’s period of dominance.

City were reportedly found guilty of the vast majority of the financial charges brought against them by the Premier League, prompting Mata to jokingly question whether the developments could change his past fortunes.

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Premier LeagueJuan Manuel MataManchester CityManchester United

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