Bad news for Man Utd as Bruno Fernandes picks up "complicated" injury on Portugal duty

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has picked up a knock that could hurt his return to the side.

Norway and Portugal will lock horns for an intriguing encounter on Sunday night as both sides look to continue their winning ways after triumphs over Wales and Denmark over the past week.

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The last match between these two teams was a friendly back in May 2016, with Portugal recording a 3-0 victory that would suit manager Jorge Jesus perfectly.

However, speaking ahead of the game, Jesus revealed that Fernandes is ruled out and won't be risked against Norway in what is a major worry for United who will be praying he is okay once the international break concludes.

Jesus told reporters: "In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem."

He later said: "The other case (Fernandes) involves treatment and recovery time. He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him. It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales.

"I’ve already spoken to him and I prefer not to risk it in this game so he’s fully fit for the Denmark match."

Portugal are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, boasting two wins, having also lifted the trophy in 2018-19. However, without Fernandes pulling the strings in midfield, it will be interesting to see how the side cope.

United, who also look to Fernandes for creativity in the middle, next face Tottenham once club football returns in a game where a win is imperative for under-pressure manager Michael Carrick.