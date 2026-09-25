Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City case

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Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City caseFrode Arnesen / Alamy / Profimedia

Erling Haaland has been withdrawn from Norway’s scheduled press conference ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal.

The Manchester City striker was initially listed to speak but has been replaced by manager Stale Solbakken, Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup.

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The change comes amid reports surrounding the Citizens’ long-running financial case in England. 

According to The Sun, Haaland’s media appearance was cancelled following reports that the club had been found guilty of 114 financial violations, although Manchester City have not yet been officially sanctioned.

The 26-year-old had scored twice in Norway’s 3-2 win over Denmark on Thursday. 

Norway will host Portugal in Oslo on Sunday, with Portugal entering the game after beating Wales 1-0 in their opening fixture.

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UEFA Nations LeagueErling HaalandPortugalManchester CityNorwayDenmarkWales

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