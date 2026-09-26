Portugal vs Norway latest: Confirmed team news as Ronaldo aims to reach 980 goals

Norway and Portugal will lock horns at the Ullevaal Stadion for a thrilling encounter on Sunday night as the Nations League continues.

Norway started their League A Group 4 campaign with a 3-2 victory over Denmark, while Portugal grabbed a 1-0 win over Wales thanks to a goal from Joao Felix.

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Interestingly, Norway's last defeat in an official match on home soil was almost three years ago, when they lost 1–0 to Spain in October 2023. The side, managed by Stale Solbakken, will be full of confidence heading into the clash which will be their toughest of the Nations League clashes.

However, Norway have taken on Portugal on 11 previous occasions, boasting a record of one win, two draws and eight defeats. Their only success over Portugal came in a European Championship qualification fixture back in September 2010.

Portugal vs Norway team news

Norway will be without David Wolfe via suspension whilst Portugal have no injuries to speak of which will be a huge relief to manager Jorge Jesus.

Portugal vs Norway predicted line-ups

Norway lineup: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Aursnes; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Schjelderup

Portugal lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix

Portugal vs Norway kick-off time

The clash between Portugal and Norway kicks off at 19;45 UK time.

Key Stats

Norway striker Erling Haaland scored twice against Denmark, taking him to 64 international goals in 56 caps.

Portugal have not conceded a first-half goal in their last five matches and captain Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing down goal number 980 after missing a crucial chance against Wales in his last game.