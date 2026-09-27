Norway manager explains why he protected Haaland this week: Concentrate on scoring!

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has revealed why he protected Erling Haaland this week following the Manchester City charges.

Haaland was due to speak to the press while on international duty with the Norway team ahead of his side's Nations League clash against Portugal on Sunday but he has now been replaced by Benfica pair Andreas Schjelderup and Fredrik Aursnes.

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City are expected to appeal the sanctions no matter what and as the story floats around in the media, Solbakken has stated that he does not want the press to be focused on the charges as Haaland tries to stay focused.

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of the 115 Premier League charges brought against them. The allegations cover the period 2009–2018 and the side may be stripped of their titles according to reports.

"It is of course because we want to concentrate and give him the best possible conditions to concentrate on the match. You all know what the topic has been for the past 24 hours. It has nothing to do with the Nations League and what we are going to do. A good example of that was the press conference Rodri had yesterday.

"Therefore, I think it is appropriate that he concentrates on what he should, and that is to score goals for Norway. And I think we all agree that is the most important thing.

"I can refer to the English Prime Minister who said that everyone should take it a little easy for the next few days. I support that, and then I have nothing more to say about it. I also have no basis for saying anything about it. Because I know exactly as much or as little as you do."

Haaland bagged two goals in Norway’s 3-2 victory over Scandinavian rivals Denmark earlier in the week and if he can keep his head and ignore the noise, he may well find the net once more against Portugal.

Manchester City have already issued a statement as they consider their legal options to challenge the ruling which they will appeal over the coming weeks.